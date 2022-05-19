Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2,000 more security personnel in Punjab, says CM Mann after meeting with Shah

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said union home minister Amit Shah told him there is no compromise on the national security and it is above party politics and the central government would provide all help necessary to the Punjab government.
Published on May 19, 2022 07:26 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed across Punjab to boost the security of the state."There have been regular inputs that some miscreants are trying to create trouble in Punjab. So I have request the home minister to sanction additional forces for the security of the state," PTI quoted the chief minister who told reporters after his meeting with union home minister Amit Shah.The chief minister said 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab while another 10 companies will be approved by the Union Home Ministry soon. One company of paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.

The home minister said that there is no compromise on the national security and it is above party politics and the central government would provide all help necessary to the Punjab government," Mann said.

The chief minister said he has conveyed to the home minister about the supply of arms from across the border through drones and sought the central government's assistance to tackle it.

The security agencies are on high alert after the RPG attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali on May 9. The mastermind has been identified as Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who provided the RPG, AK-47 and local network of criminals for the logistic support to carry out the attack.

He fled to Canada in 2017, and is a close aide of Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh, alias Rinda. Lakhbir Singh joined hands with a pro-Khalaistan terror organisation Babbar Khalsa International.

