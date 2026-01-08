200-year-old Junga palace in Shimla district gutted in fire

The upper floors of the nearly 200-year-old historic Junga Palace, once the residence of the kings of the erstwhile Keonthal princely state, was gutted in a fire on Wednesday, officials said. Though no casualties were reported, they said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a detailed investigation is underway, said Shimla superintendent of police. (HT Photo)

Thick smoke was first noticed by local residents around 1pm, following which the Junga police post was informed. Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Station fire officer Mansa Ram of Chhota Shimla fire station said they received information about the blaze at 1.05 pm, following a call from Vijay Jyoti Sen.

“Two fire engines were dispatched from Chhota Shimla and Mall Road, and additional water tankers were sent from Tilak Nagar. A total of four fire vehicles were engaged at the spot. Around 20 fire personnel from three fire stations were still involved in the operation. The fire is under control, but some parts are still smouldering. No casualties have been reported,” he said.

According to members of the Keonthal royal family, the fire is believed to have originated near the sacred installation of Devta Maharaj Deo Junga, which was located within the palace complex, and quickly spread to the ancient wooden structure. The palace, built during the reign of Raja Khushvakram Sen, was largely made of old timber and had been lying unoccupied for years due to its dilapidated condition.

Vijay Jyoti Sen, a family member, said that although no one was residing in the palace, religious assets belonging to the deity, including gold, silver ornaments and other valuables, kept there were completely destroyed. “This palace was nearly 800 years old. Though it was vacant, it housed the deity’s property, including gold and silver ornaments. Everything has been reduced to ashes. Nothing could be saved as the entire old structure was engulfed,” she said.

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, said, “The fire was brought under control after sustained efforts by the fire services, police and local residents. As the building was vacant, there was no loss of life. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and a detailed investigation is underway.”