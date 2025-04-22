Menu Explore
2017 murder: Chandigarh court rejects untraced report, directs further probe

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 22, 2025 10:30 AM IST

The case stems from a murder which took place eight years ago in Sector-21 market; on June 20, 2017, around 4:30 am, police received a tip-off that a man was lying unconscious near Doaba Sweets in Sector 21

A local court has rejected the untrace report filed by the UT police in an eight-year-old murder case of a rickshaw driver in Sector 21 and directed the investigating officer for further investigation of the case.

The court observed that the police did not discharge their responsibility properly and there is still a lot of scope for investigation in the case.
The court observed that the police did not discharge their responsibility properly and there is still a lot of scope for investigation in the case. (File)

The case stems from a murder which took place eight years ago in Sector-21 market. On June 20, 2017, around 4:30 am, police received a tip-off that a man was lying unconscious near Doaba Sweets in Sector 21. Police found the blood-stained body of the deceased, who was later identified as 42-year-old Sapan. He was a native of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh and used to drive a rickshaw in the city.

After the case was registered at the Sector-19 police station, the police could not find any material regarding the identity of accused. The investigating officer told the court that no concrete evidence was found despite their best efforts. However, the court rejected the police report and directed for further investigation. The court observed that the police did not discharge their responsibility properly and there is still a lot of scope for investigation in the case.

Follow Us On