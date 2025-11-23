2018 Maqsudan police station grenade attack: NIA court rejects bail pleas of three accused

The Special NIA Court has rejected the bail applications of three accused involved in the 2018 grenade attack on the Maqsudan police station in Jalandhar, holding that the seriousness of the terror charges and the evidence presented by the prosecution do not justify their release. According to the prosecution, the case stems from the incident of September 14, 2018, when four grenades were hurled at the Maqsudan police station building, injuring a police personnel and triggering panic across the area

The court dismissed the bail pleas of Aamir Nazir, Shahid Qayoom and Fazil Bashir Pinchoo, all residents of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, who have been in custody for their alleged roles in the attack.

According to the prosecution, the case stems from the incident of September 14, 2018, when four grenades were hurled at the Maqsudan police station building, injuring a police personnel and triggering panic across the area. The prosecution stated that the attack was executed to target law enforcement and create widespread fear.

The prosecution highlighted that Shahid and Fazil were then students at a private engineering college and were allegedly recruited to support Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind’soperational modules.

The accused are charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), along with stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, including Sections 10, 13, 15, 16, 18, 20 and 23.

After examining the arguments from both sides, the court held that the allegations involve serious terrorism-related offences and that bail cannot be considered in such circumstances. The court observed that the nature of the attack, the intention behind it, and the claimed links of the accused with AGH module make their release legally untenable. All three accused will continue in judicial custody.