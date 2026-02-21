2019 case: Trio gets life term for Burail property dealer’s murder

A local court in Chandigarh has sentenced three men to life imprisonment for the broad daylight murder of a property dealer in Burail village in 2019. The court found the trio of Shubham Prajapati, Manjit and Rajan alias Jaat, guilty of the murder while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had earlier been charged with criminal conspiracy, was acquitted by the court. (HT File)

The property dealer, Rajveer alias Sonu Shah, was at his office when four assailants had stormed in and fired 10 shots, killing him on the spot. Two others, Joginder Phelwan and Rommy, were also injured in the firing.

The court found the trio of Shubham Prajapati, Manjit and Rajan alias Jaat, guilty of the murder while gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who had earlier been charged with criminal conspiracy, was acquitted by the court.

In all, eight persons, including Bishnoi, had been nominated as accused in the case. The charges were framed in 2022.

Prajapati, a national-level short putter, hailing from Mugalpura village of Hisar’s Uklana block, was nabbed by Khanna police in October 2019. He was also wanted by the Ambala police in a murder case when he was arrested. While he had applied for bail in 2024, it was rejected as the prosecution argued that the vehicle used to commit the murder and two of the weapons used in the crime were recovered from him.

Rajan Jaat was arrested by Delhi police in April 2021. He was a sharpshooter involved with the Bishnoi gang. Manjit was also a sharpshooter associated with the gang.