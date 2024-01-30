2019 Tarn Taran blast case: NIA attaches property of key accused

New Delhi : The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of a key accused in a bomb blast case that occurred at Pandori Golan village in Tarn Taran district in 2019. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the property of a key accused in a bomb blast case that occurred at Pandori Golan village in Tarn Taran district in 2019.

The immovable property attached belongs to Gurjant Singh, a key accused.

The NIA move followed an order issued by the Special NIA court in Mohali.

The court ordered the attachment of the property under Section 33(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The case was registered by the NIA on September 23, 2019, based on the original FIR dated September 5, 2019, of the Tarn Taran police.

The case pertains to activities of a terrorist gang headed by one Bikramjit Singh Panjwar that was involved in carrying out terrorist acts and activities in Punjab. “As part of their plans to promote violence in the state, the gang had planned to attack Dera Muradpur, Tarn Taran,” said the NIA in a statement.

On September 4, 2019, explosives concealed for this purpose prematurely exploded at Pandori Golan village while being retrieved from the ground, killing two people and injuring one.

The accused, Gurjant Singh, was a member of this terrorist gang and was present on the spot of retrieval.

“The kingpin, Bikramjit Singh Panjwar, has already been extradited from Austria by the NIA in December 2022,” said the NIA.

The chargesheet in the case was filed on March 11, 2020, followed by a supplementary chargesheet filed on March 23, 2023.