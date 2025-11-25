2024 case: Bail plea of accused in Kharar couple’s murder rejected

A Mohali court has dismissed the bail plea of an accused in the murder of a Kharar couple in April last year. Citing the possibility of the accused attempting to influence prosecution witnesses if released, the court found no merit in the bail plea and dismissed the application. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Simranjeet Singh alias Lucky, has been booked under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Section 201 (disappearance of evidence) was added later.

According to the FIR, four persons had allegedly entered a house in Kharar on April 30, 2024, and got into a heated argument with the couple residing there. Matters escalated and the accused assaulted the couple brutally, leading to their death a few days later due to the injuries. The victims were identified as Bablu and Mansoora.

During arguments, the counsel for the accused submitted that he had been falsely implicated, no closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage had been collected, no weapon was recovered from him, and the investigation was complete with challan already filed. It was argued that further detention would serve no purpose.

The prosecution opposed the bail plea and submitted that the allegations were serious and that release of the accused could affect witnesses. After examining the judicial record, the court of additional district and sessions judge Neetika Verma held that the applicant is specifically named in the FIR and that the allegations against him are grave. The court noted that material witnesses are yet to be examined. Citing the possibility of the accused attempting to influence prosecution witnesses if released, the court found no merit in the bail plea and dismissed the application.