2,052 objectionable links reported, 1,616 removed: Haryana Police

Tightening the noose over the illegal, objectionable and misleading activities on social media and digital platforms, as many as 2,052 links and profiles were monitored in past one month and 1,616 objectionable content were removed or blocked in Haryana, said police. The campaign against fake trading and investment apps was launched on January 12. (Getty Images/Creatas RF)

Under the campaign, conducted in collaboration with the Union ministry of electronics and information technology, 125 fake trading and investment apps were also identified and 88 removed from digital platforms.

As part of this drive, a cyber team is identifying social media posts, videos, links, and profiles on a daily basis that contain misleading information, provocative language or content capable of disturbing public peace. In such cases, notices are issued to the concerned social media platforms under Section 79 (3) (b) of the Information Technology Act, demanding removal of the content. The entire process is being conducted in a time-bound, transparent, and strict manner without any laxity, said police.

“In past month, the cyber team has reported 2,052 links and profiles. Out of these, 1,616 instances of objectionable content have been removed or blocked by the concerned social media platforms. The remaining 436 links are under various stages of review,” said a police spokesperson.

In view of the rising cases of digital fraud, campaign against fake trading and investment apps was launched on January 12. Of the total 125 suspicious apps and channels identified, 88 have been removed from digital platforms, while the remaining 37 are under final review and the takedown process is progressing swiftly.

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal said that this initiative is a strong step towards ensuring digital security for citizens and will reduce cases of online investment fraud. “Strict action will be taken against those spreading false, misleading, or inflammatory content on social media,” DGP said, adding that social media influences every section of society.