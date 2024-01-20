20-year jail for teen who raped 4-year-old girl in Chandigarh

Stating that the accused had shown his wicked and evil mind by subjecting a child of tender age of four years to aggravated penetrative sexual assault, a special POCSO court on Friday awarded a teenager a 20-year jail sentence. In court, the convict prayed for leniency, claiming innocence. He said he was a very poor person, who had parents to maintain and sustain. Whereas, special public prosecutor for the state argued that the convict should be dealt sternly by the court. (HT)

Stating that the convict is liable to be punished sternly, the court convicted him under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, and Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 363 (kidnapping), 354 (assault), 354-A (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 323 (voluntary causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. He was also fined ₹43,000.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

As per the FIR, the victim was playing near her house on the night of March 24, 2022, and didn’t return home. When her parents couldn’t find her, they launched a search. Later, their neighbours found the child in the bushes near Sheetla Mata Temple, near Chandigarh railway station.

The child had got bruises from thorns and also had other marks on her body. When asked about what happened, she didn’t say anything and slept. The next day, the child said an uncle took her to the jungle, promising that he will give her sweets, but raped her.

The police were called and the child, in her statement, said the teenaged boy took her to the bushes and assaulted her. Based on the mother’s complaint, a case was registered at the IT Park police station.

In court, the convict prayed for leniency, claiming innocence. He said he was a very poor person, who had parents to maintain and sustain. Whereas, special public prosecutor for the state argued that the convict should be dealt sternly by the court.

In its order, the special POCSO court of judge Swati Sehgal observed, “Children belonging to any strata of society are certainly future of the country, and they are to be not only groomed and nourished but are also required to be protected for the sake of bright future of our country.”

“When children are subjected to penetrative sexual assault, it not only creates fear and trauma in the mind of victim child but also among the children around him or her. It is high time that such incidents are curbed so as to serve deterrent for people of evil and criminal bent of mind and also to instil a sense of security in the minds of children and their families,” the court observed.

“Children are blooming buds and they have every right to bloom into a flower. Whosoever will make an attempt to pluck or cause any harm to them shall have to face the wrath of criminal justice, ” the court added.

The court also recommended the case to the District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, for award of ₹4 lakh as compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme.