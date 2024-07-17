 20-year-old woman goes missing from Haryana’s Sirsa - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Jul 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

20-year-old woman goes missing from Haryana’s Sirsa

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Jul 18, 2024 06:02 AM IST

The woman’s mother, Neelam Rani, in her complaint, said her daughter is enrolled in a college in polytechnic course and she did not return home from the college on June 12

A 20-year-old polytechnic student went missing in Sirsa, police said on Wednesday.

A 20-year-old polytechnic student went missing in Sirsa, police said on Wednesday. (Getty image)
A 20-year-old polytechnic student went missing in Sirsa, police said on Wednesday. (Getty image)

The woman’s mother, Neelam Rani, in her complaint, said her daughter is enrolled in a college in polytechnic course and she did not return home from the college on June 12. “ We have started searching for her but to no avail. On Tuesday, I received a phone call from an unknown caller, who confessed to abducting my daughter,” she added.

Sirsa police spokesman Surjit said they have booked an unknown caller on abduction charges and started a probe into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 20-year-old woman goes missing from Haryana’s Sirsa
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On