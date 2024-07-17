20-year-old woman goes missing from Haryana’s Sirsa

A 20-year-old polytechnic student went missing in Sirsa, police said on Wednesday. A 20-year-old polytechnic student went missing in Sirsa, police said on Wednesday. (Getty image)

The woman’s mother, Neelam Rani, in her complaint, said her daughter is enrolled in a college in polytechnic course and she did not return home from the college on June 12. “ We have started searching for her but to no avail. On Tuesday, I received a phone call from an unknown caller, who confessed to abducting my daughter,” she added.

Sirsa police spokesman Surjit said they have booked an unknown caller on abduction charges and started a probe into the matter.