20-yr-old man kills self over failed attempts to go abroad

A 20-year-old man was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his room here late Saturday night, police said on Sunday. Investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh said the young man had passed Class 12 and was eager to pursue opportunities overseas. (HT File)

The incident came to light around midnight when the deceased’s father, employed with the municipal corporation, discovered the body.

According to police, the family members said that he had dinner and went to sleep in his room. Around 12 am, when his father went to check on him, the door was found locked from inside. After opening it, the family found him hanging from the ceiling fan. The family rushed him to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC), where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased, a resident of Valmiki Mohalla, had reportedly been under considerable stress due to repeated unsuccessful attempts to go abroad, his family said.

Investigating officer ASI Davinder Singh said the young man had passed Class 12 and was eager to pursue opportunities overseas.

The family informed the police that they had tried twice to send him abroad, but both attempts failed, leaving him upset and mentally distressed.

Later, the body was handed over to the family after an autopsy was conducted at the civil hospital.

The deceased is survived by his parents, an elder brother who lives abroad, and a sister.

ASI Singh confirmed that further proceedings have been completed as per legal procedure. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.