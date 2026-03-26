21 IAS, 42 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

The Haryana government has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 21 IAS and 42 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers in a major administrative reshuffle. The Haryana government has ordered the immediate transfer and posting of 21 IAS and 42 Haryana Civil Services (HCS) officers in a major administrative reshuffle.

Under the new orders issued on Wednesday evening, Geeta Bharti, secretary (Home-I and Home-II) and managing director of the Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation, takes over as commissioner of the Hisar division. She relieves Ravi Prakash Gupta, who has been appointed commissioner of the Gurugram division against a vacant post. Gupta will retain his portfolio as secretary of the urban estate department.

Amit Kumar Aggarwal, commissioner and secretary for industries and commerce as well as information, public relations, languages, and culture, will take on the additional charge of member secretary for the Kurukshetra Development Board.

Vandana Disodia, director of Skill Development and Industrial Training, moves into Bharti’s former roles as additional secretary (Home-I and Home-II) and MD, Haryana Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation.

Among the 42 HCS officers reassigned, Kamal Preet Kaur, additional director (administration) of elementary education, becomes the additional director (administration) for skill development and industrial training.

Himanshu Chauhan, the city magistrate for Nuh, has been posted as city magistrate for Hansi, a newly created position.