21-year-old arrested for marrying minor Panchkula girl

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 08, 2025 08:38 AM IST

While the marriage reportedly took place with the consent of both the families, it is considered illegal under law because the girl is a minor; a medical examination has also confirmed that the minor is pregnant

District police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Karnal for marrying a 17-year-old girl from Panchkula.

Panchkula police have registered a case against the accused under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 10 of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.
Panchkula police have registered a case against the accused under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 10 of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act. (iStock)

The case was registered through the child marriage prohibition officer in Karnal.

While the marriage reportedly took place with the consent of both the families, it is considered illegal under law because the girl is a minor. A medical examination also confirmed that the minor is pregnant.

Based on these allegations, the Sector-14 police station registered a case against the accused under Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 10 of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

The accused was produced in a local court on Saturday and taken on one-day police remand. During the remand period, a police team will travel to Karnal for further investigation.

Police officials stated that legal action was also being taken against the fathers of the accused youth and the minor girl under Section 10 of the Child Marriage Prohibition Act.

