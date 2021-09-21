Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 21-year-old woman shot dead by husband in Panipat
The woman’s husband had come to her parents’ house on Monday morning and shot her in the head; she succumbed to bullet wounds at a Panipat hospital later. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
21-year-old woman shot dead by husband in Panipat

The woman had got married to the accused about two weeks ago; the husband was caught by neighbours when he was trying to flee and handed over to the police
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 01:28 AM IST

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Manish Colony of Panipat city on Monday.

The victim, Muskan of West Bengal, had married the accused , Vijay Kumar of Uttar Pradesh, nine months ago. Muskan had come to her parent’s house in Panipat two weeks ago. Vijay reached their rented accommodation around 11am with a pistol and opened fire at her.

Muskan suffered a bullet injury on her head. She was rushed to a hospital but she succumbed to the injury. Vijay, who tried to flee, was caught by the neighbours and handed over to the police.

The accused has been booked under Section 302 ( punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

