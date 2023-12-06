21-yr-old hacked to death by rivals in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

In the second murder in Sector 25 in less than a week, a 21-year-old youth died after being attacked by a group of assailants with sharp-edged weapons, iron rods and sticks near some shanties in the sector on late Monday night. The victim, Ajay, had left home on his motorcycle on Monday night after receiving a phone call from someone, as per the complaint by his brother Deepak. (HT Photo)

Police have arrested one of the attackers, identified as Ajay, alias Kallu, while efforts are underway to nab the other accused, two of whom have been identified as Dharmender and Sabu, as per DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The victim, Ajay, had left home on his motorcycle on Monday night after receiving a phone call from someone, as per the complaint by his brother Deepak.

Outside, the assailants hit Ajay’s bike from behind, before launching the attack and fleeing. Police rushed Ajay to PGIMER, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Police attributed the attack to personal enmity. Ajay himself was facing eight criminal cases, including those of murder, assault, burglary, theft, Arms Act, rape and rioting, some dating back to 2016 and 2017.

Investigators said in June this year, Ajay had attacked a Dhanas resident, Bawa, with rods and was subsequently booked in a case. Police suspect he was murdered to avenge the attack on Bawa.

On Tuesday, Ajay’s relatives blocked the intersection in Sector 25, demanding arrest of the accused, further impeding traffic movement. The protesters lifted the blockade after police assured them of a thorough investigation.

A case under Section 302 (murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered against the assailants at the Sector 11 police station.

Earlier on December 2, an 18-year-old BA student died three days after being stabbed by two youths in Dainik Bhaskar Colony, Sector 25. The accused duo has been arrested.