23% adult population fully vaccinated in Mohali

Mohali has vaccinated 23% of its eligible population, while 91% has received the first shot since the Covid vaccination drive began in the district.

Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said, “Vaccine availability is an issue, but we are hoping to meet the target by October this year.” Out of Mohali’s total eligible population, around 1.73 lakh people have been fully inoculated since March, while 6.8 lakh have received the first dose.

According to the figures available at CoWIN and COVA apps, of the 8.44 lakh Mohali residents inoculated, the maximum (at 4.85 lakh) are from the 18-45 age group, followed by the 45-60 age bracket with 1.77 lakh vaccinations and 1.3 lakh senior citizens, who have got the jab.

Health workers were the first ones to be vaccinated when the drive began in January this year.

The second phase of the drive for senior citizens and comorbid people aged above 45 began on March 1; for all people above 45 years on March 23, and for the 18-45 age bracket, the third phase of inoculation began from May 1. Notably, out of the total number, 4.75 lakh are men and 3.18 lakh women.

In Mohali, vaccines are being administered at 61 government sites and seven private hospitals. On vaccine supply, DC Dayalan said, “We are running short of doses as the supply is very erratic.”

Dr Vikrant Nagra, nodal officer for the vaccination in Mohali, said, “We are facing problems in rural areas of the district as people there are not coming forward due to some hesitancy. We are now holding camps in the villages also, but the response from urban areas is very good.”

He further said that they have ample supply of Covaxin does, but people are not opting for it and demanding Covishield instead.

Both Covishield and Covaxin are being offered in the district. While the second dose of Covishield is being provided only after 84 days as per central government guidelines, Covaxin’s second jab is being administered after 28 days.

Among the population covered so far, 6.5 lakh have received Covishield and around 1.30 lakh Covaxin.