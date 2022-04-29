Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 23 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
chandigarh news

23 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

People found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 12, 14, 18, 27, 46, 63, Behlana, Burail, and Manimajra.
Eleven Covid cases are from Chandigarh, seven from Mohali and five from Panchkula. (HT Photo)
Eleven Covid cases are from Chandigarh, seven from Mohali and five from Panchkula. (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 29, 2022 01:25 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Tricity reported 23 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday while no fatality came to the fore from any of the three jurisdictions. Of these, 11 cases are from Chandigarh, seven from Mohali and five from Panchkula.

People found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 12, 14, 18, 27, 46, 63, Behlana, Burail, and Manimajra.

In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali, while six surfaced from Dera Bassi. The active cases shot up to 124, against 110 the day before.

At 65, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 46 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A case was registered under Sections 420 (cheating), 407 (criminal breach of trust), 473 (counterfeiting any seal, plate or other instrument for making an impression) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code on April 24. (HT Photo)

    Three held with stolen ghee cartons, tins in Ludhiana

    Three men were arrested for stealing 171 cartons and 10 tins of ghee on Thursday. The pick-up jeep that was being used to ferry the stolen material was also impounded. The arrested accused are Davinder Kumar of Shimlapuri, Manjit Singh of Bhatia Bet and Lal Singh of Tarn Taran. They were arrested near the Hambran Road, New Bypass Flyover, in Bagga Kalan village.

  • The accused woman student (C ) in police custody in Amritsar. She was arrested on Thursday along two others with a consignment of heroin. (HT Photo)

    Woman student among three held with 6 kg heroin in Amritsar

    The Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a woman student, allegedly with a consignment of heroin weighing 6 kg from the outskirts of the city. The woman accused was identified as Lovepreet Kaur who belongs to Kotkapura of Faridkot district, while her two companions were identified as Deepak and Mehak.

  • A day after a 22-year-old woman jumped off the first floor of a shop to thwart a rape bid, the police arrested the accused on Thursday. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Day after rape bid, 18-year-old held in Ludhiana

    A day after a 22-year-old woman jumped off the first floor of a shop to thwart a rape bid, the police arrested the accused on Thursday. The accused, Parshant Kumar, 18, is a resident of Sarpanch Colony. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. The accused was arrested from Sarpanch Colony. He was produced before the court on Thursday, and sent to judicial remand.

  • Officials privy to the matter said that no suicide note was found at the spot in CCET hospital, however, the victim’s father had recently passed away and family was believed to be facing some problems (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Chandigarh | 20-year-old CCET student found hanging in hostel room

    A 20-year-old student of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology was found hanging in the college hostel on Thursday morning. As per police, the student hails from Doda district in Jammu and was a third-year electronics engineering student at the college. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 26 police station. Principal Manpreet Singh Gujral said the college has initiated an internal inquiry.

  • Due to power shortage, it’s for the first time that the PSPCL has purchased <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>300 crore of extra power from the grid in the month of April. (HT File Photo)

    PSPCL bleeds as power demand soars by 50% in scorching April

    The sultry summer has not only put an extra burden of 300 crore on Punjab State Power Corporation Limited but also dented the image of the government as long power cuts have become a norm in the state. Due to power shortage, it's for the first time that the PSPCL has purchased 300 crore of extra power from the grid in the month of April.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 29, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out