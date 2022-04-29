23 more found infected with Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
Tricity reported 23 fresh Covid-19 infections on Thursday while no fatality came to the fore from any of the three jurisdictions. Of these, 11 cases are from Chandigarh, seven from Mohali and five from Panchkula.
People found infected in Chandigarh are residents of Sectors 9, 12, 14, 18, 27, 46, 63, Behlana, Burail, and Manimajra.
In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali, while six surfaced from Dera Bassi. The active cases shot up to 124, against 110 the day before.
At 65, most of the positive patients are in Chandigarh, followed by 46 in Mohali and 13 in Panchkula.
-
Three held with stolen ghee cartons, tins in Ludhiana
Three men were arrested for stealing 171 cartons and 10 tins of ghee on Thursday. The pick-up jeep that was being used to ferry the stolen material was also impounded. The arrested accused are Davinder Kumar of Shimlapuri, Manjit Singh of Bhatia Bet and Lal Singh of Tarn Taran. They were arrested near the Hambran Road, New Bypass Flyover, in Bagga Kalan village.
-
Woman student among three held with 6 kg heroin in Amritsar
The Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police on Thursday arrested three persons, including a woman student, allegedly with a consignment of heroin weighing 6 kg from the outskirts of the city. The woman accused was identified as Lovepreet Kaur who belongs to Kotkapura of Faridkot district, while her two companions were identified as Deepak and Mehak.
-
Day after rape bid, 18-year-old held in Ludhiana
A day after a 22-year-old woman jumped off the first floor of a shop to thwart a rape bid, the police arrested the accused on Thursday. The accused, Parshant Kumar, 18, is a resident of Sarpanch Colony. The accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. The accused was arrested from Sarpanch Colony. He was produced before the court on Thursday, and sent to judicial remand.
-
Chandigarh | 20-year-old CCET student found hanging in hostel room
A 20-year-old student of Chandigarh College of Engineering and Technology was found hanging in the college hostel on Thursday morning. As per police, the student hails from Doda district in Jammu and was a third-year electronics engineering student at the college. Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) at the Sector 26 police station. Principal Manpreet Singh Gujral said the college has initiated an internal inquiry.
-
PSPCL bleeds as power demand soars by 50% in scorching April
The sultry summer has not only put an extra burden of ₹300 crore on Punjab State Power Corporation Limited but also dented the image of the government as long power cuts have become a norm in the state. Due to power shortage, it's for the first time that the PSPCL has purchased ₹300 crore of extra power from the grid in the month of April.
