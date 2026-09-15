‘What will you even do coming to America?’: NRI in US shows empty luxury neighbourhood at 6 pm

An Indian man living in the United States has sparked a conversation online after sharing a glimpse of what he described as the unusually quiet reality of life in American suburbs. Nitin Malhotra posted a video on Instagram showing rows of expensive houses in his neighbourhood, but barely anyone outside despite it being around 6 pm. A man shared a glimpse of his US suburb at 6 pm and said the empty streets made life there feel unusually quiet. (Instagram/@desidadinamerica)

(Also read: ‘ ₹2.37 lakh to remove a tooth?’: NRI in US considers flying to India after seeing dental bill)

In the clip, Malhotra sarcastically points towards the empty streets before contrasting the scene with the bustle people are accustomed to in India.

“Look over there, look as far as you can see. Oh, so many people are standing around! Look over here, so many people are standing!” he says.

‘You won’t see a single soul’ Malhotra then claims that even walking across his entire neighbourhood would hardly lead to an encounter with another person.

“Even if I take a tour of my entire community, where every house is worth 5 crore, some 10 crore, and further back, 15 crore, even if I walk around the whole neighborhood at 6:00 pm and shout at the top of my lungs, so loud my screams could reach India, you won’t see a single soul. Not a man, not a trace of anyone,” he says.

Reflecting on his experience of living in the country, he adds, “It's been 5 years living here. Man, what will you even do coming to America? Huh? Step outside your home wherever you live in India, whatever place you're at.”

Malhotra further claims the experience is not limited to Florida. “This isn't just the situation in Florida; it’s the exact same story in Texas, California, and New York. Sure, there are a few pockets where you find some Indian or Desi communities, but for most of America, this is reality. No people, no souls, not a trace of anyone. The entire area just sits completely empty like this, and it’s 6:00 PM.”

‘Most American suburbs can feel completely empty’ The video was shared with a caption describing the contrast between costly homes and largely deserted streets.

“What will you do in America? Just step outside your home. What is the reality of living in America? I have been living here for five years, and if you step outside your home at 6 pm, you will see houses worth ₹5 crore, ₹10 crore and even ₹15 crore, but not a single person outside,” part of the caption reads.

Watch the clip here: