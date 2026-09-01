‘ ₹2.37 lakh to remove a tooth?’: NRI in US considers flying to India after seeing dental bill

An Indian man who has been living in the United States for the past 15 years has sparked a discussion online after sharing the high cost he was quoted for dental treatment. Comparing the expense with prices in India, he even wondered whether booking a flight home for treatment would make more financial sense. A man in the US considered flying to India after his dental treatment was quoted at $2,500 ( ₹2.37 lakh) after insurance. (Instagram/@desidadinamerica)

(Also read: NRI earning ₹1 crore in US breaks down expenses, says he saved more on ₹25 LPA salary in India)

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Nitin Malhotra, shared a video detailing his experience after visiting a dentist due to tooth pain.

Man shocked by dental treatment cost in US "In America, $2,500 just to take out a tooth? Even after factoring in your insurance, you have to pay $2,500 out of your own pocket. Meanwhile in India, this work gets done within 15,000 or 20,000 rupees. Today my tooth was aching, and I went to the doctor to get it checked. They asked me, 'Brother, which insurance do you have?' I showed them my insurance card, showing I have this dental insurance. First, they took an X-ray of my tooth. Well, they charged $180 for the X-ray."

He went on to claim that the overall cost of his treatment before insurance adjustments was significantly higher.

"Then after checking everything, they said, 'Normally your bill would be $8,000, but after insurance cuts/adjustments, you will have to pay $2,500.' $2,500? I checked flight tickets; my flight ticket to India comes to around $1,200. If I go there and get it done, I'll get full teeth cleaning and everything taken care of... this... I need to get this broken tooth fixed."

At the conversion shared with the post, $2,500 amounts to approximately ₹2,37,297.

‘Should I go to India?’ Malhotra then asked viewers whether travelling to India for dental care would be a better option.

"What do you think - should I go to India to get my tooth treated, or get it done in America? In America, a single dental treatment is $2,500, whereas in India, if you want a root canal, teeth cleaning, and complete dental care, it gets done within 10,000 to 15,000 rupees."

The clip was shared with the caption, "USA Healthcare Reality."

Watch the clip here: