Nakamura Yuri cause of death: How did Japanese-Korean actor known for Romantics Anonymous die at 44?

Yuri Nakamura, the acclaimed Japanese-Korean performer featured in the Netflix original series Romantics Anonymous, passed away from rectal cancer on September 1 at the age of 44. Yuri Nakamura, celebrated actress recognized for her role in Romantics Anonymous, died at 44 from rectal cancer. (X@aaeify)

The announcement of Nakamura's death was made by her representatives at Alpha Agency.

“We express our deepest gratitude for the kindness shown to her during her lifetime and respectfully announce her passing,” the statement read, per a Google translation.

Yuri Nakamura dies after extended cancer illness Yuri Nakamura, recognized for her role in the Netflix production Romantics Anonymous (2025), has passed away, as confirmed by her representation.

According to a statement released by Alpha Agency, the accomplished actress had been diagnosed with rectal cancer thirteen years ago, but this information remained confidential.

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“What makes her journey especially heartbreaking is the quiet, long-standing battle she fought. Nakamura was first diagnosed with cancer approximately 13 years ago. At that time, Nakamura and our agency's president thoroughly discussed the situation and mutually agreed not to disclose her illness publicly, choosing not to cause worry to her colleagues, clients, and industry partners.”

The malignancy achieved remission; however, it was identified once more in January 2025, at which point the condition had undergone metastatic progression.

According to a statement issued by Alpha Agency, she received notification in August that her remaining lifespan would be considerably limited. The agency further noted, “She remained calm, maintaining a beautiful and gentle smile throughout her final moments with her family and loved ones."

“While her 30s and 40s were often marked by battles with illness, she also experienced many wonderful encounters, happiness, and fulfilling moments. We express our heartfelt gratitude once again to all the fans who have warmly supported her, the staff who have helped her, and her fellow performers.”

Who was Yuri Nakamura? All we know about the late actress Nakamura, who was born as Yuri Sei in Neyagawa, Osaka, possessed a multicultural background characterized by her father's status as a third-generation Zainichi Korean and her mother's dual citizenship in both South Korea and Japan.

She went on to establish the musical duo YuriMari with friend Mari Izawa after passing the singing audition for the well-known talent search program "Asayan" in 1996. After their 1998 debut and 1999 breakup, Nakamura decided to focus her aspirations on the screen.

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, she accumulated a sizable filmography, making appearances in both mainstream and festival-circuit productions. Her most well-known early part was that of Kyonja, an aspiring actress navigating life as a Zainichi Korean in Japan, in Pacchigi! Love & Peace (2007), the follow-up to Izutsu Kazuyuki's critically acclaimed breakthrough film. She received the Newcomer Award at the 3rd Osaka Cinema Festival and the Zenkoku Eiren Award for best actress for her performance.

She made appearances in the science fiction movie Arc (2021), the catastrophe drama Fukushima 50 (2020), and Kore-eda Hirokazu's After the Storm (2016). Her last on-screen roles were in the Netflix drama Beyond Goodbye (2024) and the streaming series Romantics Anonymous (2025), which is a Japanese adaptation of the French film Les Émotifs Anonyme made with a Korean production team. Nakamura played Irene in the latter. She performed on stage in between, most notably in Robert Allan Ackerman's October 2008 production of 1945.