Is Discord down? Thousands of users report gaming chat service outage, ‘Our team is working on a fix’

Discord outage: The widely-utilized gaming communication platform Discord reportedly experienced a service disruption on Tuesday morning, with several users stating that they were unable to access the application, as documented across various social media platforms. A service disruption occurred on Discord Tuesday morning, with many users unable to log in. At 10:30 a.m. EST, DownDetector noted 26,000 reports, and the outage became a notable trend on Google search results. (REUTERS)

Service disruption on Discord: 26,000 users encounter access issues Based on DownDetector data, certain users were unable to access the complimentary voice, video, and text communication service. The reported problems commenced at 10 a.m. EST and accumulated approximately 26,000 incident reports by 10:30 a.m. The Discord service outage became a trending topic on Google search, alongside related search queries such as "discord down."

According to Downdetector, the application represented the primary source of difficulties, accounting for approximately 70 percent of the reported issues.

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Discord down: When will the issue resolved? No timeline has been established regarding the resolution of these technical problems. The situation may be remedied expeditiously, as is frequently the case with such incidents.

Meanwhile, several social media users flocked to social media to report about the Discord outage, with one saying: “discord is down im panicking 🫪 now i have to go back to twitter.”

“Discord is down!! I was mid movie with others too 💀,” another wrote.