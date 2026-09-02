Jing Boran-Sun Qian romance The Early Spring breaks Netflix record; debuts at No 2 globally with 2.4 million views

The Early Spring is making waves internationally and giving Chinese dramas a major boost on Netflix. Starring Jing Boran and Sun Qian, the workplace romance premiered on August 26 and has quickly caught the attention of viewers around the world. Directed by Jiang Ji Zheng and adapted from Gu Niang Bie Ku’s web novel Zao Chun Qing Lang, the 24-episode Chinese urban drama takes viewers into the fast-paced world of advertising, blending workplace ambition with a slow-burn romance. And it is breaking records on the streaming platform. The Early Spring becomes first Chinese drama to crack Netflix Top 3 with No. 2 global debut.

The Early Spring makes a strong global debut The series has opened at No. 2 on Netflix’s Global Weekly Chart, marking a historic first for Chinese television as the first Chinese series to enter the Top 3. According to Netflix’s weekly figures, The Early Spring recorded 2.4 million views and 21.5 million hours watched between August 24 and 30.

The drama had already made its presence felt on Netflix’s daily rankings soon after its August 26 premiere. Within just two days, it climbed to No. 6 on the Global Daily Chart and featured in the daily Top 10 across 54 countries and regions. The Early Spring also took the No. 1 spot in several markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Brazil. It topped the charts in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Indonesia as well, while in India, the series is currently at No. 4.

The is only behind Swedish series Blood Sacrifice: Season 1, which topped the list with 9.1 million views and 37.9 million hours viewed. The No. 2 debut also gives the Chinese drama a new record on Netflix. It has overtaken Pursuit of Jade, starring Zhang Linghe and Tian Xiwei, to become the highest-charting Chinese drama in the platform’s history. The costume drama debuted at No. 6 with 1.9 million views and 34.2 million hours viewed in March 2026. It stayed on the chart for two weeks and eventually accumulated 3.7 million views.