Ludhiana student among 23 to witness PSLV-C57 Aditya L1 launch

To witness and explore another mission by ISRO, 23 students from Punjab government schools, including one from Ludhiana, embarked on a journey to Sriharikota to witness the launch of PSLV-C57 Aditya L1. Arbaz Alam being congratulated by the school team. (HT PHOTO)

The selected Ludhiana student, Arbaz Alam, is pursuing Class 11 non-medical at the School of Eminence in Millerganj, Ludhiana.

The students commenced their journey from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar on Friday and will participate in the launch of Aditya L1 on Saturday in Sriharikota.

Punjab’s school education minister Harjot Singh Bains said the state government is commited to nurture an interest in science among the government school students. The students are selected from the schools of eminence in the state to participate in the scientific events in the country. Earlier, two batches of students were selected to visit Sriharikota during the Chandrayaan 3 and PSLV-C56 launches. All expenses related to this educational excursion are being covered by the Punjab government.

School principal Hardeep Kaur expressed her delight at Arbaz Alam’s selection and extended her heartfelt thanks to minister Bains for providing innovative educational opportunities to government school students in Ludhiana.

