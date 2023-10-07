23-year-old Chandigarh youth who raped teen jailed for 20 years

A 23-year-old man, who had raped a 14-year-old girl in Chandigarh in July 2021, has been sentenced to 20 years in jail by a special POCSO court.

As per case files, on July 16, 2021, Salmaan, who lives in the minor girl’s locality, approached her and asked her to accompany him on his motorcycle. The girl told the police that Salmaan then took her to a secluded place and raped her. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court also imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on the youth, Salmaan, who was convicted under Sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per case files, on July 16, 2021, Salmaan, who lives in the minor girl’s locality, approached her and asked her to accompany him on his motorcycle. The girl told the police that Salmaan then took her to a secluded place and raped her.

Following her complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

In court, the defence counsel pleaded that Salmaan was falsely implicated in the case, as the girl’s parents didn’t approve of their relationship.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, during trial, the minor child stood by her statement that led to his conviction.

The court also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation of around ₹3 lakh to the minor girl under the victim compensation scheme.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON