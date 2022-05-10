23-year-old Chitkara University student killed in car-truck collision at Zirakpur

A 23-year-old student of Chitkara University was killed and her three friends were injured after their car was hit by a truck while trying to overtake it on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Monday morning.

The deceased, Gitika, hailed from Nabha, Patiala. Her two friends, Sahil from Ludhiana and Aditi from Zirakpur, were grievously injured and are on ventilator support at Fortis Hospital, Mohali.

Aditya Nagpal, 26, from Maya Gardens, Zirakpur, who was driving the car, told the police that he was enrolled in a cooking course at Chitkara University. Around 4 am on Monday, he and his friends, Sahil, Aditi and Gitika, were returning from Kalka.

“We were on the Zirakpur highway and a truck was moving ahead of us. When I tried to overtake the truck from the right side, the driver suddenly swerved the vehicle to the right, hitting my car,” he said in the FIR.

“As the car was hit, it crashed into the highway’s median, leaving its occupants injured. Meanwhile, the truck driver drove off,” said Dalip Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector 20 police station, Panchkula.

The injured victims were rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, from where they were moved to Fortis Hospital, Mohali. However, Gitika died on the way.

On Aditya’s complaint, police booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sector 20 police station.

Speeding biker claims 34-year-old’s life in Mohali’s Phase 8

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding Royal Enfield Bullet left a 34-year-old man dead and a scooterist injured near Cosmo Hospital in Phase 8 on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Ateek, a resident of Gharuan, while the injured scooterist is Gurcharan Singh of Dhakoli.

Police said Ateek was headed from Sector 82 to Phase 7 around 9.30 on Sunday. While he passing by Cosmo Hospital in Phase 8, a speeding Royal Enfield Bullet hit his motorcycle, before ramming into a Honda Activa, which was being driven by Gurcharan, injuring both riders seriously.

The man riding the Bullet fled the scene, but a passer-by noted down the motorcycle’s registration number.

Ateek’s brother Mohammad Altaf, who was following him on another motorcycle, rushed both the injured men to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, but doctors declared Ateek brought dead, while Gurcharan remains under treatment.

Phase 8 station house officer (SHO) Ajitesh Kushal said they had booked the unidentified biker under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the Indian Penal Code and will be arresting him soon with the help his vehicle’s registration number.

Man triple riding bike killed in hit-and-run

Panchkula A man was killed after the motorcycle that he was triple-riding was hit by a speeding car in Kalka on Saturday night.

Police on Sunday lodged an FIR against the unidentified car driver under Sections 279, 304-A and 337 of the IPC at the Kalka police station.

Akshay, 23, a resident of Kalka, told the police that he, along with his friends Aas Mohammad and Shubham Khanna, who was in his 30s, were going towards Pinjore on a motorcycle.

Around 10.15 pm, when they reached near Housing Board, a car hit their motorcycle and sped away. But Akshay managed to jot down the car’s registration number.

Shubham died on the spot and Aas Mohammad was taken to Sub-Divisional Hospital, Kalka.