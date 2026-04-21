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23-year-old nursing officer found dead at Panchkula civil hospital

Although she was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) after being discovered unconscious, doctors were unable to revive her, said Panchkula police

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 07:42 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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A 23-year-old nursing officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the civil hospital in Sector 6 on Sunday night.

The deceased was a native of Hisar and had been residing in Sector 31, Panchkula. (iStock)

The deceased was a native of Hisar and had been residing in Sector 31, Panchkula. She joined the civil hospital in 2024 and was on duty from 2 pm to 8 pm on the day of the incident.

She was discovered unconscious in the hospital’s changing room by a colleague shortly after her shift ended. Although she was immediately rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU), doctors were unable to revive her, said police.

Preliminary investigations revealed a syringe mark on her arm, though no other external bodily injuries were noted. Sources indicate that her mobile phone was missing from the scene.

Forensic experts thoroughly searched the changing room for any poisonous substances or medical evidence and are currently reviewing the hospital’s CCTV footage.

 
nursing officer civil hospital suicide
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 23-year-old nursing officer found dead at Panchkula civil hospital
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 23-year-old nursing officer found dead at Panchkula civil hospital
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