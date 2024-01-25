23-yr-old convicted for stabbing man in Mauli Jagran

The local court of Chandigarh on Thursday, awarded 5-years-jail to a 23-year-old in a case of stabbing a man in 2019. A 23-year-old was convicted for stabbing man in Mauli Jagran. (HT)

The convicted is identified as Vikas, alias Aaibo, 23, resident of Raipur Kalan village, Chandigarh.

As per prosecution, on June 20, 2019 , police got a message about a stabbing incident in Mauli Jagran village.

The victim, Prem Lal Rai, of Mauli Jagran village, said that at about 7.25 pm, Rai and his housemate were standing in front of the house, when two accused Vikas and a juvenile entered into verbal spat with him.They attacked him with a knife and ran away.

First Information Report was registered by the Mauli Jagran police under Sections 308 (attempt to culpable homicide), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. On June 22, 2019, Vikas was arrested and a few days later, the juvenile was arrested.

The court observed: “I conclude that the present accused, in furtherance of common intention with his accomplice juvenile, had participated in this occurrence resulting in stab injury on the abdominal part of complainant caused with intention to result culpable homicide.”

Convict Vikas pleaded for a lenient view as he was the only child to look after his mother.

The court of Rajeev K Beri observed: “There is no evidence that this convict is not a first offender. Keeping in view the above detailed circumstances, the nature and gravity of offence, and finding no mitigating circumstance available on file, the convict is sentenced to undergo Rigorous Imprisonment for a period of five (5) years and to pay a fine of Rs.5,000.”

The decision in the trial of the accomplice juvenile is pending.

However, the detention already suffered by the convict during investigation and trial of this case be set off against imposed sentence as per rules, said court.