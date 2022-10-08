23-yr-old woman gang- raped, shot at in Rohtak

: A 23-year-old woman was critically injured when she was shot at by a man after she was allegedly gang-raped in a Rohtak village, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when a man, identified as Monu of Bohar village in Rohtak, took the woman, who hails from Sikar in Rajasthan and working as a domestic help in Rohtak, to his office in the village, which is just 3 kms from the city.

Inspector Suresh Kumar, SHO of Urban state police station, said the accused man took the woman to his office on the pretext of giving her a job at his office.

“Four to five men were already consuming liquor there when the man took the woman to his office. The accused and his accomplices raped the woman. When she resisted, they shot at her in the leg. The woman was rushed to the Post-graduate Institute of medical sciences (PGIMS), where her condition is said to be critical,” Kumar said.

“We have recorded the statement of the woman and booked Monu and his 4 to 5 aides for gang-rape, attempt to murder and under sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. We have launched a manhunt to arrest the other accused,” the SHO added.