24 buildings linked to drug traffickers demolished: Aman Arora

Aam Aadmi Party's state president and cabinet minister Aman Arora on Monday stated that 24 buildings linked to drug traffickers have been demolished under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' campaign being run by the Punjab government to tackle the drug menace in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Arora said that these individuals had accumulated assets worth crores of rupees through illegal and trafficking-related means. He said the police have registered 988 FIRs under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and arrested 1360 drug traffickers. Additionally, 1035 kg of heroin, opium, and other synthetic drugs have been seized, besides 6.81 lakh drug pills and ₹36 lakh in cash. “Also, 19 traffickers were injured in police retaliatory action. The police were forced to open fire on these individuals in self-defense,” he added.

Arora issued a warning to drug traffickers, saying they must either quit the drug smuggling or leave Punjab. There will be no compromise on drugs,” he added.

The minister said that a cabinet sub-committee formed for this campaign is regularly monitoring the efforts by visiting various districts and holding meetings with district officials.