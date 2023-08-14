Ludhiana district gets 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

: A total of 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics (AAC) were inaugurated in the Ludhiana district on Monday to mark the 77th anniversary of India’s independence. the total number of Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district has now reached 75. (HT Photo’)

The 24 Aam Aadmi Clinics are part of the 76 AACs inaugurated by chief minister Bhagwant Mann across the state virtually in Sangrur.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi were present at the Aam Aadmi Clinic at Kila Mohalla for the ceremony.

Recognising the pivotal role of these clinics in strengthening the healthcare system, both the MLA and the DC highlighted their contribution in augmenting the existing healthcare facilities.

With this addition, the total number of Aam Aadmi Clinics in the district has now reached 75. The initial phase introduced nine clinics, followed by an additional 42 clinics.

These clinics offer essential services, including 38 diagnostic lab tests, which are provided to patients free of cost. Moreover, a comprehensive range of 80 different medicines is supplied to visitors without any charge.

MLA Pappi said that the Kila Mohalla clinic will serve the entire locality by offering free of cost OPD consultations, lab tests, and medicines.

Inaugurating clinics in various locations across the district, MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, representing the south assembly constituency, launched clinics at Shimlapuri, Giaspura, Sherpur, and Ward Number 22.

Similarly, MLA Gurpreet Gogi Bassi from Ludhiana West inaugurated clinics at Vikas Nagar, Haibowal Khurd, Barewal, Ward No. 80 Haibowal Khurd, and Rishi Nagar. Several other MLAs, including Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Daljit Singh Grewal, and Madan Lal Bagga, also participated in the initiative, dedicating clinics in their respective constituencies.

During the inauguration, the wide-reaching impact of Aam Aadmi Clinics was highlighted, with the MLAs citing a notable count of over 5.5 lakh beneficiaries who have availed healthcare services throughout the district.

Administration to bring tertiary care in focus

The spotlight is now shifting towards tertiary care as the footfall of primary care patients at the civil hospital in Ludhiana sees a decline.

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik emphasised the trajectory towards bolstering tertiary care while addressing the media.

“As the footfall of primary care patients diminishes at the civil hospital due to the expanding network of Mohalla clinics, our attention is now firmly set on elevating tertiary care. We are dedicated to hiring additional medical professionals and enhancing the infrastructure not only at the civil hospital but also at the sub-civil hospitals,” DC Malik said.