Chandigarh: Punjab has a total of 2.12 crore voters, including 1,11,92,959 male, 1,00,77,543 female and 744 transgender voters, as on March 1 this year, said Punjab’s chief electoral officer (CEO) on Friday. A total of 24,433 polling stations have been set up for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. 24,433 polling stations set up for 2.12 crore voters in Punjab: CEO

Giving details, he said that for the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, there are 1895 polling stations and a total of 15,95,300 voters, including 8,44,299 male, 7,50,965 female, and 36 transgender voters. In Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency, there are a total of 15,93,846 voters, including 8,36,966 male, 7,56,820 female, and 60 transgender voters for whom 1,676 polling stations have been set up.

For Khadoor Sahib, there are 1974 polling stations and a total of 16,55,468 voters, including 8,70,337 male, 7,85,067 female, and 64 transgender voters. For Jalandhar (SC), there are 1951 polling stations and a total of 16,41,872 voters, including 8,54,048 male, 7,87,781 female, and 43 transgender voters. For Hoshiarpur (SC), there are 1963 polling stations and a total of 15,93,018 voters, including 8,26,679 male, 7,66,296 female, and 43 transgender voters.

Likewise, for Anandpur Sahib, there are 2066 polling stations and a total of 17,11,255 voters, including 8,93,567 male, 8,17,627 female, and 61 transgender voters. For Ludhiana, there are 1842 polling stations and a total of 17,28,619 voters, including 9,22,005 male, 8,06,484 female, and 130 transgender voters. For Fatehgarh Sahib (SC), there are 1820 polling stations and a total of 15,39,155 voters, including 8,16,775 male, 722,353 female, and 27 transgender voters.

For the Faridkot (SC) seat, there are a total of 1688 polling stations with 1,578,937 voters, including 834,493 male, 744,363 female, and 81 transgender voters. For the Firozpur seat, there are a total of 1902 polling stations and the total number of voters is 16,57,131, including 8,73,684 male, 7,83,402 female, and 81 transgender voters. As for the Bathinda seat, there are a total of 1814 polling stations and the total number of voters is 16,38,881, including 8,63,989 male, 7,74,860 female, and 32 transgender voters. The Sangrur seat is served by a total of 1765 polling stations and the total number of voters is 15,50,017, including 8,20,879 male, 7,29,092 female, and 46 transgender voters. Lastly, for the Patiala seat, there are a total of 2077 polling stations and the total number of voters is 17,87,747, including 9,35,238 male, 8,52,433 female, and 76 transgender voters.