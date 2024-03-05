2,460 people frisked at 180 rly stations under special op: Police

As part of an ongoing effort to check “anti-social” elements, the Punjab Police carried out a special cordon and search operation at railway stations throughout the state on Monday. As many as 2,460 people were frisked at 180 railway stations. The operation, which took place on the directions of Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav, was carried out between 11 am to 2 pm in all 28 police districts simultaneously. Police teams, supported by sniffer dogs, scrutinised individuals entering and exiting railway stations. (HT Photo)

Under the supervision of Arpit Shukla, special director general of police (law and order), each station was manned by at least two police teams overseen by an officer of the rank of superintendent (SP). “We had strictly instructed all police personnel to deal with every person in a friendly and polite manner while frisking them during the course of this operation,” he said, adding, “A total of 450 police teams, comprising over 3,500 personnel, were deployed across the state to keep a look out for suspicious persons, while ensuring minimal disruption to commuters.”

Additionally, police teams inspected two-wheelers and four-wheelers parked at the stations’ premises as part of the operation.