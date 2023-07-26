24-yr-old dies of head injuries as 2 bikes collide in Panchkula

A 24-year-old biker died of head injuries after an accident with another motorcycle near the old Panchkula lightpoints on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway on Tuesday. As per the police, Vikas was on his way back home and had just got onto the service lane when another motorcycle hit his bike. (HT)

The deceased was identified as Vikas, 24, of Bir Ghaggar, who worked as a sanitation worker at the Sector 26 police lines, Panchkula.

As per the police, Vikas was on his way back home and had just got onto the service lane when another motorcycle hit his bike. Following the collision, he fell off the motorcycle and, in the process, his head crashed on the footpath, killing him on the spot.

The other biker, identified as Sandeep, has also suffered injuries in the mishap. He has been booked under Section 304A (death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code at Panchkula’s Sector-5 police station. He is yet to be arrested.

The victim’s body was shifted to the mortuary of the Civil Hospital Sector 6, Panchkula, for post-mortem.

