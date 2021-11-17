24-year-old biker killed in hit-and-run crash

An unidentified person was booked after a 24-year-old biker was killed in a hit-and-run incident near Lakhowal village on Wednesday.

The victim’s father, Shakeel of Raiya village, said the incident took place on November 14 when his son, Mohammad Akbar Tomar, was returning from Kohara village on a motorcycle, after purchasing some goods, with a friend.

“When they reached near Lakhowal village, a speeding white i20 Hyundai car with the registration number PB 10 DM 1800, rammed into their motorcycle. My son sustained fatal head injuries in the mishap,” the complainant told the police.

He was rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical and Research, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries on November 15 (Monday).

A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) , 337 (negligent act endangering human life), 338 ( causing grievous hurt), 427 (damages), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigating officer Baldev Singh said raids are being carried out to arrest the hit-and-run driver.