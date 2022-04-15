24-year-old Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying 250 gm charas
A 24-year-old man, who was caught with 250 gm charas in Chandigarh in 2019, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.
The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded the sentence to the accused, Sajan, of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, after holding him guilty under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
According to the prosecution, while a police party was on duty at a check post in Sector 28 in May 2019, they spotted Sajan trying to evade detection. Noticing his suspicious behaviour, police stopped him for checking and found a polybag containing charas in his possession. As Sajan could not produce any permit or licence, he was booked under the NDPS Act.
In court, Sajan pleaded that he was not present at the alleged place of recovery, but was arrested from his house. His counsel contended false implication, claiming that though the alleged recovery was made at a very busy place, no independent witness had joined the case, entitling his client to benefit of doubt.
However, the court said the prosecution had proved the case beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt.
The accused also pleaded leniency, stating that he had never been involved in any other case under the NDPS Act. But the public prosecutor sought strict punishment for the youth, who has even been involved in a theft case earlier.
Observing that numerous households had been ruined due to such type of offences, the court sentenced Sajan to undergo 10-year rigorous imprisonment.
Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi's neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar. The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana's Sonepat district. His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, Kumar's father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.
Three held for trying to extort ₹15 lakh from HC lawyer
The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Naresh Kumar, both residents of Daria village, Chandigarh, and Manish, alias Sonu, of Sector 28, Chandigarh. They were arrested on the complaint of Sanjay Badwar, a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court and resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana. Badwar had approached the police after he received a death threat letter via his friend Anil Pandey's office in Baltana.
Man catches two women stealing wife’s gold bangles near PGIMER Chandigarh
An alert man caught two women stealing his wife's gold bangles at bus stop near the PGIMER campus on Wednesday. With the help of onlookers, the man handed over the accused, Gurmito, alias Lachhmi, 70, and Satya, alias Preeto, 65, both from Patiala, to the police. There, His wife, Surjit Kaur's husband spotted the two women trying to flee after cutting and removing her gold bangles, and raised the alarm.
Sankalp rally: Amit Shah to visit Jammu on May 8
Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu on May 8 to take part in J&K People's Forum's 'sankalp rally' to reiterate India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The sankalp rally is being organised to remember the sacrifices of PoJK, West Pakistan , and Chamb refugees of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. This will be Shah's second visit to Jammu in less than two months and the third in seven months.
