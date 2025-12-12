24-year-old shot dead at Abohar court complex, four assailants nabbed

A 24-year-old youth, Akash, was shot dead by four car-borne assailants in the parking lot of the Abohar court complex in Fazilka district, where he had come for a hearing in an Arms Act case, on Thursday afternoon, police said. “The four assailants came in a car, and one of them opened fire at Akash, alias Golu Pandit, 24, a resident of Abohar. Six rounds were fired at Akash from close range,” the Fazilka SSP added. (HT)

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gurmeet Singh, in a press conference in the evening, said that the four accused have been arrested, while the fifth accused has also been identified.

“The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered. Prima facie, it appears to be a fallout of an ongoing gang rivalry,” Gurmeet Singh said, adding that the fifth accused, whose name has been withheld, has also been identified and efforts are on to arrest him.

“The four assailants came in a car, and one of them opened fire at Akash, alias Golu Pandit, 24, a resident of Abohar. Six rounds were fired at Akash from close range,” the SSP added.

Acting on the statement of the victim’s father, a case under Sections 103, 126(2), 351(3), 61(2), 190, 191(3), and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

An eyewitness said that the attack happened moments after Akash exited the court and was walking towards his parked car. “The attackers opened indiscriminate fire. Akash collapsed instantly; three bullets struck him. It all happened in seconds,” recounted Sonu, who was accompanying the victim.

Akash was rushed to the nearby government hospital, but he was declared dead.

Addressing a press conference in Abohar, DIG (Ferozepur Range) Sneh Deep Sharma said that a long-standing rivalry between two groups has emerged as the primary motive during the preliminary investigation.

“The accused have been identified as Gagandeep alias Gaggi and Arsh Lahoria, both residents of Abohar, Gogi Bishnoi, a resident of Rajawali village, and Sahil Kharbas, a resident of Panchkosi, in Fazilka district,” the DIG added.

The incident occurred metres from courtrooms and government offices, triggering panic as passers-by, including advocates, litigants, and staff, ducked for cover while the attackers fled.

The SSP, along with a posse of police personnel, arrived at the spot soon after.

Responding to the video circulating on social media in which Gagandeep alias Gaggi is reportedly claiming responsibility for the shooting, the DIG confirmed that the clip is undergoing technical examination. HT couldn’t independently verify the veracity of the video.

“No one involved in this crime will be spared under any circumstances. The police will act firmly against every anti-social element,” he asserted, adding that law and order in Abohar will not be allowed to deteriorate.

Outrage mounted quickly, particularly with campaigning for the December 14 local body elections underway.

Lawyers condemned the security lapse inside a government complex that routinely witnesses heavy footfall. The firing occurred a day after the superintendent of police (detective) led a flag march aimed at reassuring citizens of law and order.

Abohar remained tense as police scanned CCTV footage, questioned suspects, and intensified patrolling to prevent escalation of gang rivalry.

On April 23 this year, Sahilpreet Singh, 18, of Dabbwala Kalan, was shot dead outside the Fazilka district court complex in another shocking attack rooted in old enmity.

Meanwhile, the shooters and the key conspirator in the trader Sanjay Verma murder in Abohar on July 7 remain at large.

Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

“The (state) government must answer how such a daring murder could take place inside a high-security administrative zone. Punjab deserves safety, justice, and accountability—not fear and chaos,” Sandeep Jakhar said.