25 agendas to be tabled in Mohali MC house meeting on Tuesday

Municipal corporation (MC) will hold its House meeting on Friday. A total of 25 agendas will be tabled before the House, including the procurement of self-propelled mechanical sweeping machines for cleaning A and B roads (main roads) for five years. HT Image

Mechanical sweeping is likely to resume on Mohali roads in the coming year as now after the approval by the chief engineer of the department of local government, Punjab, about a bid made by the lowest bidder Global Waste Management Cell Private Limited, who quoted ₹41.54 crore against the government tender of ₹40.81 crore. The proposal to allot tender to the said company will be tabled before the house.

The other bidder Pro Power Sweeping Company Pvt. Ltd. Jv With Lion Services Limited made a bid of ₹65.52 crore but was rejected.

If approved by the House, Global Waste Management will supply four foreign-manufactured mechanical sweeping machines to the state government at the cost of around ₹10 crore, which will be funded by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

MC is expected to get the machines by April end. The company will also get a five-year contract for sweeping the roads and for maintenance of the machines. These machines will sweep all the A and B-category roads.

Other than this, the house will discuss the proposal for annual maintenance of street lights in Sohana, Kumbra, MC building, store, cow shelter, Phase-10 Library, fire brigade, and night shelter on DC rates at the estimated cost of ₹14.10 lakh.

Other than this, the agenda for the installation of water metres in nine community centre under municipal corporation will be tabled before the House besides a proposal for direct recruitment of regular staff in the fire department under the MC and construction of a road connecting Phase-6 bus stand.