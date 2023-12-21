close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 25 agendas to be tabled in Mohali MC house meeting on Tuesday

25 agendas to be tabled in Mohali MC house meeting on Tuesday

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 21, 2023 09:14 AM IST

The agenda for the installation of water metres in nine community centre under municipal corporation will be tabled before the House

Municipal corporation (MC) will hold its House meeting on Friday. A total of 25 agendas will be tabled before the House, including the procurement of self-propelled mechanical sweeping machines for cleaning A and B roads (main roads) for five years.

HT Image
HT Image

Mechanical sweeping is likely to resume on Mohali roads in the coming year as now after the approval by the chief engineer of the department of local government, Punjab, about a bid made by the lowest bidder Global Waste Management Cell Private Limited, who quoted 41.54 crore against the government tender of 40.81 crore. The proposal to allot tender to the said company will be tabled before the house.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The other bidder Pro Power Sweeping Company Pvt. Ltd. Jv With Lion Services Limited made a bid of 65.52 crore but was rejected.

If approved by the House, Global Waste Management will supply four foreign-manufactured mechanical sweeping machines to the state government at the cost of around 10 crore, which will be funded by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

MC is expected to get the machines by April end. The company will also get a five-year contract for sweeping the roads and for maintenance of the machines. These machines will sweep all the A and B-category roads.

Other than this, the house will discuss the proposal for annual maintenance of street lights in Sohana, Kumbra, MC building, store, cow shelter, Phase-10 Library, fire brigade, and night shelter on DC rates at the estimated cost of 14.10 lakh.

Other than this, the agenda for the installation of water metres in nine community centre under municipal corporation will be tabled before the House besides a proposal for direct recruitment of regular staff in the fire department under the MC and construction of a road connecting Phase-6 bus stand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out