25 crore spent on celebrations even as Himachal govt has no feat to list: Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur launching an attack on the state government for spending ₹25 crores on celebrating the two-year tenure said that the government has not even a single achievement to tell. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur while addressing the media on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

In a press conference held in Shimla, Thakur said, “The government spent more than ₹25 crores in celebrating the two-year tenure. The unemployed youth were on the streets seeking jobs, development had come to a standstill and public welfare schemes started by the previous BJP government were discontinued.”

He added, “The two-year tenure is a document of the government’s failures. The truth does not change by shouting loudly from the stage.”

He demanded the resignation of deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri, “If the minister has any morality left, then he should resign. Because at the time when he was shouting from the stage and challenging to resign, even then the HRTC pensioners were waiting for their pension.”

The state BJP had submitted a memorandum to governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Wednesday exposing alleged scams and misdeeds of the Congress government. In the memorandum, which spanned 106 pages, the BJP accused the government of establishing a “mafia raj” and making anti-people decisions.

He questioned, “Is it not true that the Congress government has issued a notification to abolish 1.5 lakh vacant jobs that have been unfilled for the past two years?” Thakur added that 10,000 outsourced employees had been terminated.

Employees and officers are being threatened: Thakur

Jai Ram said that the practice of threatening officers and journalists from the stage is not ending in the Congress. “They want to scare the officers and employees who raise their voices by giving them notices of breach of privilege. But the people of the state are not going to be scared by their threats. Journalists are being openly told from the stages that you should assume that the government will run for the full five years. Then show it by running it. Journalists are not running your government. But it would be better if the government refrains from the threats being made through this statement.”

“The government wants the media not to discuss the failures of the government but should praise it. People with such thinking should come out of the era of dictatorship,” added Thakur.