250 drones seized along Pak border, 97% in Punjab: BSF

Additional director general of BSF’s Western Command Satish S Khandare said here on Sunday that this year’s drone seizures along the International Border in Punjab have been the highest and added that the force is deploying anti-drone systems to neutralise illicit drones. From November 2023 to November 2024, the BSF seized 663 kg of narcotics, 69 arms and apprehended 275 people. (HT Photo)

Pakistan is trying to “destabilise the security situation in the country” by sending armed militants into Jammu & Kashmir, sending weapons and drugs into Punjab and Rajasthan, he said.

“As far as drone recovery is concerned, in the entire Western Command, we were able to recover 250 drones till now this year and this is the highest figure so far,” Khandare told a news conference here to mark the 60th Raising Day of the BSF. A total of 242 were recovered in Punjab, six in Rajasthan and two in Jammu, he said.

From November 2023 to November 2024, BSF was involved in seizing 663 kg of narcotics, and 69 arms, apprehending 275 people -- which include 227 Indians, 43 Pakistani and 5 Bangladeshi nationals -- while six infiltrator/miscreants were killed on the border, the officer said.

“We are taking certain initiatives, new measures to strengthen our border security on Indo-Pakistan border. Drone is a major concern, so we are deploying anti-drone systems to neutralise illicit drones,” Khandare said, adding that a new design fence is being constructed to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid.

“The fence has become quite old, so a new design fence is being constructed to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid. We are using technology, especially all vulnerable patches are being manned by PTZ (Pan-tilt-zoom) cameras, CCTV cameras and there is command and control centre where all these vulnerable patches are monitored 24x7 by our people,” he said.

To neutralise drone threats, especially along the IB in Punjab, Khandare said the BSF is able “to jam the drone and recover the drone”.

“Apart from that, we have observed that drone activity happens in certain depth areas, behind the International Border, behind the fence. So, we have started deployment of BSF in the depth area along with the police.

“So, there are ‘nakas’, there is patrolling in the depth area so that all the movement (of people) going towards the border is monitored. The people who are coming to collect this contraband are intercepted, they are arrested. A lot of work has been done in this regard by BSF with the help of Punjab police,” he said, adding that the BSF is coordinating with the Army and other agencies for better technological solutions.

“The drone dropping area, depth area or dropping patch, to identify that and to mount surveillance, setting up ‘nakas’ and patrolling and better coordination with sister agencies, especially with intelligence agencies, and to conduct information-based operations, we are taking such steps,” he said.

Asked about the use of artificial Intelligence by BSF, he said, “We have used in some areas, there are some vulnerable patches, at some places there is land, there are some riverine gaps, jungles, mountains, we have started the use of AI-based technology.

“All vulnerable patches are being monitored by a command centre, which is AI-enabled, it is 24x7. It is a work in progress. Some pilot projects are being run,” he said.

About J&K, he said, “We are basically manning the LoC, which is very difficult terrain, geography-wise, climate-wise. It is our endeavour to man that border so that we can foil all infiltration bids. The neighbouring country is always in a process to destabilise the security environment in Kashmir.”

“We are inducting new technology in the border management on the LoC also which is coupled with AI-based cameras etc. We are taking care of the requirements of our troops at the border so that they are equipped well, they are trained well and they are able to perform their job professionally well,” Khandare said.

Om Prakash Upadhyay, IG, BSF (Operations) and Manoj Karki, DIG rank officer of the BSF were also present at the event.