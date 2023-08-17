Amid rising water level in Beas: Army, NDRF evacuate 250 people from mand area in Kapurthala

Amid rising water levels in Beas, as many as 250 people stranded in the Mand area, situated adjacent to dhussi bandh in Kapurthala’s Bholath sub-division, were evacuated on Wednesday. Deputy commissioner Capt Karnail Singh said at least 450 people were stuck at their homes surrounded by river water in the mand area at Talwandi Kuka, of which over 250 had been brought to safety by the teams of the army, Punjab police and locals

The evacuees have been shifted to relief camps set up at the village Gurdwara Sahib and a school.

“Fields have been submerged under water and the teams were constantly working for the safety and security of people, their livestock and households. Six boats of 88 armed regiment of Indian Army, Punjab Police, and local residents were bringing people to a safe location,” he said.

He said there is no need to panic but the residents should be vigilant given the increasing water level. “The officials concerned are keeping a round-the-clock vigil in flood-prone areas on the embankments of river Beas and Satluj,” the DC added.

The DC added that the district administration has also urged the NDRF to deploy their team at Talwandi Kuka village, which would be stationed by evening as it had started from Bathinda. “Another rescue team of two MEC of the Indian Army and 21 Jat Regiment will also be reaching by evening from Ferozepur to start rescue at Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division areas,” he said.

The officials also took stock of the situation in other villages including Baupur, Dhilwan, Amritpur, and Dera Haripur.

High alert in Jalandhar

Already recuperating from the July floods, Jalandhar has been again put on high alert amid the release of water from Bhakra Dam.

Taking stock of the situation, the district administration has sounded high alert in the villages situated in the periphery of the dhussi bundh of Sutlej in Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot sub-division.

Deputy commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said the situation is completely under control but the people living in the villages near dhussi bundh have been directed to remain vigilant and to avoid any sort of vehicular movement on the bund to avoid any untoward incident.

In July as many as 34 villages of Jalandhar district and 14 of Kapurthala district were flooded due to two major breaches in dhussi bundh at Mandala Channa village (325 feet) and Gata Mandi Kasu (950 ft) due to the swollen Sutlej.

