250 students participate in film-making workshop at Chitkara Int’l School

A glittering awards ceremony marked the conclusion of the three-day “CineMaestro: Shaping Future Filmmakers-Take 4” workshop at Chitkara International School, Sector 25, on Monday.

As many as 250 students from 16 schools participated in the workshop, held under the banner of “CineMaestro”, an inter-school workshop and film festival, crafted with the purpose of igniting and nurturing the film-making prowess and ingenuity of young students through the social enterprise, Cinevidya.

The initiative is spearheaded by cinematographer and producer Amitabha Singh, who envisioned a platform that will discover young cinematic geniuses and foster the production of children’s cinema across the nation.

The workshop provided a platform for budding filmmakers to showcase their cinematic creations. Eminent Indian film and theatre actress Samvedna Suwalka was the chief guest at the awards ceremony. Recently seen performing the role of an advocate in Drishyam 2, Suwalka has also worked across mediums with acclaimed feature films, plays, ads, short films and web series.

In her address, Samvedna praised the students’ creativity and the unique stories they had brought to the screen. She highlighted the importance of such initiatives in nurturing young talent and encouraging them to explore their creative potential. She also appreciated the efforts of Chitkara International School and Cinevidya in helping students explore their talents and learn from leading figures in the film industry. She encouraged the students to continue pursuing their passion for film-making and to use their art as a tool for social change.

School director Niyati Chitkara expressed her admiration for the students’ creativity and their dedication to their craft.

She said, “The art of film-making is a beautiful medium to express one’s thoughts and creativity. I am proud to see that the students were able to showcase their exceptional talent and skill through this initiative.”

The culmination of the workshop was marked by screening of movies created by students from different schools after attending the workshop. The audience was captivated by the mesmerising visuals, the innovative storytelling and the unique perspectives offered by the young filmmakers.

During the screening of each film created by students, Amitabha Singh inquired about the students’ inspiration behind the film, the techniques used while shooting and the challenges faced in the process. His insightful questions encouraged the students to reflect on their journey and share their unique perspectives.