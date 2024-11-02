25,000 cr debt is Sukhvinder Sukhu government’s only achievement: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fresh attack on Congress government over the state’s fiscal health, with leader of Opposition in the state assembly Jai Ram Thakur, saying a debt of ₹25,000 crore amassed in 22 months is chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s achievement. imachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

“The Sukhu government is responsible for the economic condition of the state. It has left no stone unturned in bringing the state’s economy to the brink. Sukhu government’s only achievement so far is a loan of ₹25,000 crore in less than two years of tenure. He should refrain from lying,” Jai Ram said.

The leader highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks over the Congress being “badly exposed” for making “unreal” promises to people, saying, “Himachal has been in the news for the last few months for wrong reasons and it has tarnished the state’s image.”

Jai Ram took a jibe at the CM, saying he should revisit his party’s manifesto, adding, “[Sukhu] should look at the forms lying at the party headquarters meant for start-ups and Samman Nidhi. Seeing that, perhaps he will remember why the people of the state had given him the majority.”

He urged the CM to “stop lying” and work in the state’s interests before circling back to the Congress’ pre-poll promises. “The party is in this situation because of its likes and big election promises,” he added.

Sikhu, meanwhile, hit back by highlighting his government’s work, saying, “The Congress government has already delivered on the five guarantees promised during the Vidhan Sabha elections.”

The CM further added that the Congress government in the state aimed to make Himachal self-reliant by 2027 and the most prosperous state in India by 2032.