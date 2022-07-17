252 students appear for CUET-UG in Ludhiana

A total of 252 students took the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG), the country’s second largest undergraduate college qualifier exam, at two designated centres in Ludhiana on Saturday.

The exam was conducted in two shifts at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) and Central Tool Room (CTR), Focal Point.

In the morning shift, which was scheduled from 9 am to 12.25 pm, 113 candidates appeared for the examination, including 73 at GNDEC and 40 at CTR. A total of 139 candidates appeared in the evening shift between 3 pm and 6:45 pm, including 84 at GNDEC and 55 at CTR.

Pertinently, students appeared according to the number of domain subjects. While a few candidates had to take just one section, for instance business studies, a few had to appear for multiple subjects in a single shift.

Guransh Singh, who took the exam at GNDEC in the second shift, wants to bag a seat in Delhi University to pursue BCom, and thus appeared for economics and business studies. Singh, who completed his Class 12 from Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, said he found the exam easy.

Pranjali Bansal, who completed her Class 12 from KVM, Civil Lines, also aims to grab a BCom seat in DU, and took the business studies and mathematics exams in the second shift. Pranjali also said she found the exam easy.

Meanwhile, despite clear instructions issued by the National testing Agency (NTA) that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre without physical copies of their admit card and original identity proof, many turned up with the documents saved on their mobile phones.

At GNDEC, they were initially not allowed to enter the examination centre, but were assisted by the duty staff who directed them to the nearby shops to get physical copies printed out. They were later allowed to enter after they managed to get print outs of their IDs.

Confusion on exam centre persists

The confusion regarding examination centres continued on Saturday. A student who reached GNDEC in the second shift was told by the officials there that she was supposed to take the exam at CTR and had to rush there at the last moment. The students’ families requested officials at GNDEC to make a provision for late entry at CTR.

A few students also didn’t have an additional passport size photograph, which they were asked to carry for pasting on the attendance sheet. They had to rush to nearby shops to get instant photos clicked or printouts. Students were properly frisked before being allowed inside the exam centres and provided fresh masks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON