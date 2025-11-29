25-year-old held for killing mother, neighbour in Sirsa

A 25-year-old man strangled his 42-year-old mother and her neighbour to death after finding them in a compromising position on Thursday night at his house in Sirsa’s Sikanderpur village, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Anguri Devi, 42 and her neighbour Lekh Raj, 55. (HT Photo for representation)

A spokesman of Sirsa police said that a man identified as Raj Kumar had surrendered before Sadar police on Friday morning and he claimed of killing his mother and her neighbour with whom she has had an extra-marital affair for the last 15 years.

The accused Raj Kumar told the police that he had killed his mother and her lover Lekh Ram after spotting them in a compromising situation at his house on the night of Thursday. He confessed to killing the duo by strangling them with a cloth.

“He brought bodies of the duo in his pick-up vehicle and parked his vehicle in the police station. He confessed his crime. The victims bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination and the accused was held for the double murder. The accused said that his family members told his mother to stay away from Lekh Raj but she continued her extra marital affair,” said a senior police officer requesting anonymity.