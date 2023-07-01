Hoshiarpur youth shot dead in California

A 25-year-old youth of Alo Bhatti village in Mukerian sub-division was allegedly shot dead by a robber at a convenience store in Victor Valley of California, USA. Deceased Parveen Kumar’s relatives said they received the information that an armed man came to the store where he worked and tried to loot money, but when Parveen resisted, he shot him dead. The family revealed that Parveen had moved to the US about seven years ago, and his younger brother recently joined him there. Their father had died a long time back. The family has appealed to the government to help bring the body home as soon as possible.

A file photo of Parveen Kumar, who was shot dead in USA. (HT Photo)