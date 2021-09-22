263 more Covid cases detected in HP

Himachal Pradesh recorded 263 fresh Covid infections on Tuesday, taking the state’s tally to 2,17,403 while the death toll mounted to 3,639 after two patients died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 69 were reported in Kangra, 66 in Mandi, 63 in Hamirpur, 21 in Shimla, 17 in Una, 12 in Bilaspur, seven in Kullu, four in Chamba, two in Solan and one each in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

The active cases have gone up to 1,715 while recoveries reached 2,12,033 after 162 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a total of 48,491 cases reported to date followed by 30,663 in Mandi and 27,073 in Shimla.

145 test positive in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 145 fresh coronavirus infections and two deaths on Tuesday. Both the fatalities were reported from Jammu division.

There were 121 cases in Kashmir while the Jammu division saw 24 infections. The summer capital Srinagar witnessed 56 cases.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 154 with active cases reaching 1,450.

The overall number of people who have recovered mounted to 3,22,345 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.22%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3, 28,214 and the death toll stands at 4,419.

Officials said with 56 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by Baramulla with 14 and Budgam with nine fresh infections. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,143 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 838 deaths.