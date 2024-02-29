26-year-old Mohali biker killed in hit-and-run

A 26-year-old was killed after a speeding Ola electric scooter collided with his bike near the Dhanas Lake on Tuesday evening. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh, 26, of Tandi village in Mohali. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Singh, 26, of Tandi village in Mohali. He, along with his cousin Gajjan Singh, was headed towards his home when a speeding electric scooter hit their bike near the lake, said the police. Sandeep was rushed to PGIMER where he was declared brought dead. The accused also sustained injuries but managed to escape. Gajjan, however, noted the number of the scooter.

The unknown driver was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.