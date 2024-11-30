Menu Explore
27-year-old killed in bike-truck collision on Barwala-Dera Bassi road

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Nov 30, 2024 08:58 AM IST

A 27-year-old biker was killed after a speeding truck collided with his motorcycle on the Barwala-Dera Bassi road near the Air Force Station around 8.40 am on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Deep Singh, a resident of Gharhi Kotaha village, Panchkula. (Getty image)

The deceased was identified as Deep Singh, a resident of Gharhi Kotaha village, Panchkula. Deceased’s neighbour Abhishek Kumar, who was commuting to his workplace in Bhagwanpur, Punjab, with Deep, told police that as they approached Dera Bassi, a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind, causing both riders to fall. Deep sustained severe head injuries, while Abhishek received minor injuries.

Eyewitnesses immediately called for an ambulance, which rushed both the victims to the PHC Barwala. From there, they were referred to a government hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared Deep brought dead.

The truck driver fled after the accident. A case under Sections 281, 125(A), and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at Chandimandir police station.

