27-yr-old property dealer shot dead outside gym in Chandigarh’s Sector 9
Two scooter-borne assailants targeted the victim’s Fortuner outside a gym, firing 11 rounds before fleeing; police currently rule out a link to Tuesday’s PU shooting.
A 27-year-old property dealer, Preet Nagra, was shot dead outside a gym in the upscale Sector 9 market in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon.
The victim, a resident of Mullanpur in adjoining Mohali district, was targeted by two unidentified gunmen as he sat in his SUV after a workout. The brazen daylight killing has sent shockwaves through the city, as the crime scene is located in a high-profile sector housing the Chandigarh Police Headquarters and the UT Secretariat.
The incident occurred around 1pm outside a gym on Madhya Marg. Police said Nagra had arrived at the fitness centre around noon. As he entered his black Toyota Fortuner to leave, two youngsters on a Honda Activa scooter intercepted the vehicle and opened fire.
The attackers reportedly fired 11 rounds, shattering the driver-side window. Nagra, who was driving, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.
Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur and other top officials reached the spot to supervise the probe. A team from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) was deployed to collect ballistic evidence and shell casings from the parking lot.
“The attack appears to be a planned execution,” a police official said. A murder case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.
Investigators are currently scanning CCTV footage from the gym’s entrance and the market’s exit routes. The shooters, who fled on their scooter, remain at large. A high alert has been sounded across the tricity, with checkpoints put up in Mohali and Panchkula.
The killing comes less than 24 hours after a shooting on the Panjab University campus, where the Davinder Bambiha gang targeted a Lawrence Bishnoi-backed student leader, Jashanpreet Singh Jawanda. However, Chandigarh Police have for now ruled out any link between Nagra’s murder and the university shooting.