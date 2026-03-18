27-yr-old property dealer shot dead outside gym in Chandigarh’s Sector 9

A 27-year-old property dealer, Preet Nagra, was shot dead outside a gym in the upscale Sector 9 market in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon. Property dealer Preet Nagra, 27, who was shot dead in his SUV outside a gym in the Sector 9 market in Chandigarh on Wednesday afternoon. (HT Photo)

The victim, a resident of Mullanpur in adjoining Mohali district, was targeted by two unidentified gunmen as he sat in his SUV after a workout. The brazen daylight killing has sent shockwaves through the city, as the crime scene is located in a high-profile sector housing the Chandigarh Police Headquarters and the UT Secretariat.

The incident occurred around 1pm outside a gym on Madhya Marg. Police said Nagra had arrived at the fitness centre around noon. As he entered his black Toyota Fortuner to leave, two youngsters on a Honda Activa scooter intercepted the vehicle and opened fire.

The attackers reportedly fired 11 rounds, shattering the driver-side window. Nagra, who was driving, sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.