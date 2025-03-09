28% of newborn deaths at PGIMER Chandigarh due to infection: Data

Every year around 5,000 babies are born at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). In 2023, 5,226 babies were born, of which 214 died. Out of the total deaths, 60 (28%) were caused by some kind of infection. Dr Jeeva Sankar from AIIMS, New Delhi, highlighted that breastfeeding helped build the newborn’s immunity and reduced the impact of infections. (Shutterstock)

This data was revealed by the newborn unit of PGIMER’s paediatrics department as a two-day workshop on neonatal sepsis got underway at Advanced Paediatric Centre on Saturday. “Neonatal sepsis” refers to a bacterial blood stream infection in a newborn baby.

Premature babies at greater risk

Dr Shiv Sajan Saini from PGIMER explained how premature babies were at greater risk of serious infections soon after birth.

The data shared by Dr Vanketesh from PGIMER revealed that overall, out of the 5,226 births in 2023, 1,948 were premature, and among the 214 newborns dying, 179 were preterm, comprising 83% of the total fatalities.

Further, even among the 60 babies dying of infections, 50 (83%) were premature.

Newborns, especially premature, are vulnerable to infections with their immune systems not fully developed.

Their skin and mucous membranes are thinner, allowing easier access for microbes. Premature babies and low-birth weight babies often require unavoidable procedures, like taking blood samples and inserting cannulas into their veins. These procedures further increase the risk of infection, he shared.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), severe infections cause about one-third of newborn deaths in developing countries.

In India, 50-80% of newborn sepsis cases in hospitals are due to antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and due to the overuse of antibiotics, fungal infections in newborn babies are also on the rise.

Dr Ramesh Agarwal, a neonatologist from AIIMS, New Delhi, shared that India sees around 6 lakh newborn deaths annually out of the total 2.6 crore births, with the main causes being premature birth, asphyxia (when baby does not cry after birth) and infections.

He stressed the importance of holistic care, including good maternal nutrition, a three-year gap between pregnancies, breastfeeding and good neonatal care, to reduce infant mortality.

At the workshop, neonatologists from various institutes shared best practices in neonatal care to prevent sepsis. Around 100 paediatricians and newborn specialists are attending the event.

Breastfeeding helpful in reducing impact of infection

Dr Jeeva Sankar from AIIMS highlighted that breastfeeding helped build the newborn’s immunity and reduced the impact of infections. Even in intensive care unit, it was made sure to provide mother’s milk to the baby, he said, adding, “Mother’s milk should be given exclusively to the baby for the first six months as it helps in building immunity and also benefits brain development.”

While discussing good newborn ICU practices for preventing hospital-acquired infections in a newborn unit, panellists discussed visitation policies by family members, and the important role of preventing infections by feeding mother’s milk to the newborn.

The panellists also deliberated about ways to prevent infections associated with vascular devices, ventilators and catheters.

Mother and Child Care coming up at PGIMER

Currently, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at PGIMER has 22 beds for newborns requiring critical care, but with the opening of the new Advanced Mother and Child Care building later this year, the NICU capacity will increase to 105 beds to meet the growing demand for critical care.